Chandrayaan-3 mission: ISRO faced shocking challenges throughout the mission
Know what challenges ISRO faced while conducting the Chandrayaan-3 mission involving all aspects including Vikram lander and Pragyan rover.
The Chandrayaan-3 mission landed on the Moon on August 23, 2023. The landing was one of the biggest challenges for ISRO as, in the previous lunar mission, the spacecraft had crashed while attempting to do so.
However, ISRO managed Vikram Lander perfectly and the landing was done smoothly, making it one of the biggest achievements for India.
After landing, making the Pragyan rover move on the lunar surface also came as a hurdle due to the massive number of craters present on the lunar grounds.
Due to uneven surface, Pragyan rover’s movements were slowed down making it challenging for ISRO to conduct their studies properly.
The next challenge was the strict timeline as ISRO had only 14 days to complete their mission objectives before the lunar night began.
After the successful findings were made, ISRO planned to extend the mission with the hope that the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover could survive the lunar night.
The biggest challenge the lunar lander and rover faced was the harsh weather of the lunar night. Unfortunately, both are in sleep mode and are not reviving.
Now, it has been weeks since ISRO has been waiting for them to wake up from their sleep as no communication has been received till now.
The chances for the revival are slim, however, ISRO is not giving up hope as they believe the lander and the rover will wake up one day.
While efforts are on to revive the lunar lander, ISRO is also working on the upcoming Chandrayaan-4 mission with JAXA.