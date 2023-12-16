Chandrayaan-3 mission: Know how ISRO is using AI for space missions
AI is playing a crucial role in the space exploration field. ISRO has incorporated artificial intelligence (AI) in various missions, including Chandrayaan-3 mission, Mars, and the upcoming Gaganyaan mission.
Recently, minister of State Jitendra Singh highlighted AI's vital role in Chandrayaan-3's soft landing and Mars mission, specifically in orbit maneuvering and landing site identification.
According to a Mint report, MoS Jitendra Singh said, "Major achievements and outcomes of AI in terms of enhancing space exploration include...interplanetary missions – Chandrayaan and Mars missions, including orbit maneuvering and soft landing of Chandrayaan-3...."
AI is integral in analyzing satellite data for India's remote sensing, meteorological, communication, and navigation satellites.
Earth observation applications benefit from AI, covering crop yield prediction, weather forecasting, disaster forecasting, land use mapping, and more.
ISRO employs AI in ongoing projects such as the Gaganyaan Program, Chandrayaan-3 mission, operational launch vehicles, and spacecraft programs.
The Department of Space is focusing on AI projects, including autonomous trajectory design, health monitoring, and prediction for launch vehicles and satellites.
Satellite data processing aids resource mapping, weather prediction, disaster forecasting, geo-intelligence, precision agriculture, and agroforestry.
AI applications extend to humanoid robots, chatbots, space robotics, and smart manufacturing in space.
Collaborative efforts between ISRO and institutions like IITs and IISc contribute to the development of niche AI applications for space exploration programs.