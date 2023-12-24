Chandrayaan-3 mission: Know how world is praising the grand success of ISRO’s lunar mission  

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 24, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 mission has been receiving praise and admiration from all over the world.

Photo Credit: ISRO

Recently, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the global admiration for India's successful Chandrayaan-3 mission during an event.

Photo Credit: ISRO

 The soft landing on the lunar south pole marked India's third lunar mission and its second attempt at a soft landing, making it the fourth country to achieve this feat.

Photo Credit: ISRO

Chandrayaan-3's success positioned India as the first country to land on the south pole of the moon, following Russia, the US, and China.

Photo Credit: JAXA

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully placed the Vikram lander on the lunar surface and deployed the robotic rover, Pragyaan.

Photo Credit: JAXA

According to a Report by PTI,  Jaishankar spoke at the 20th National Summit "Take Pride 2023," organized by Young Indians, the youth wing of the Confederation of Indian Industry.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Chandrayaan-3  mission included the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, and they carried out groundbreaking experiments on the lunar surface.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

With the help of Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO scientists successfully obtained a set of scientific results that can be extremely helpful for future lunar missions.

Photo Credit: JAXA

  Highlighting the rapid pace of India's technological advancements, S. Jaishankar shared an example of discussing India's 5G network rollout with Nordic countries during a business meeting in Sweden.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

 Jaishankar concluded by stating that "Brand India" is a combination of achievements, contributions, heritage, and culture, with the world admiring India's digital public infrastructure in a technology-driven era.

