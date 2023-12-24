Chandrayaan-3 mission: Know how world is praising the grand success of ISRO’s lunar mission
Photo Credit: ISRO
Chandrayaan-3 mission has been receiving praise and admiration from all over the world.
Recently, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the global admiration for India's successful Chandrayaan-3 mission during an event.
The soft landing on the lunar south pole marked India's third lunar mission and its second attempt at a soft landing, making it the fourth country to achieve this feat.
Chandrayaan-3's success positioned India as the first country to land on the south pole of the moon, following Russia, the US, and China.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully placed the Vikram lander on the lunar surface and deployed the robotic rover, Pragyaan.
According to a Report by PTI, Jaishankar spoke at the 20th National Summit "Take Pride 2023," organized by Young Indians, the youth wing of the Confederation of Indian Industry.
The Chandrayaan-3 mission included the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, and they carried out groundbreaking experiments on the lunar surface.
With the help of Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO scientists successfully obtained a set of scientific results that can be extremely helpful for future lunar missions.
Highlighting the rapid pace of India's technological advancements, S. Jaishankar shared an example of discussing India's 5G network rollout with Nordic countries during a business meeting in Sweden.
Jaishankar concluded by stating that "Brand India" is a combination of achievements, contributions, heritage, and culture, with the world admiring India's digital public infrastructure in a technology-driven era.