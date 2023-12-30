Chandrayaan-3 mission: Know what ISRO is planning after this historic and successful project
After the historic success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO is now focusing on its other ambitious space projects.
ISRO's Chairman, S Somanath, revealed India's ambitious space plans during a speech at IIT Bombay's TechFest, focusing on lunar economics and satellite deployment.
According to a report by ANI, the ISRO chief said, "After the success of Chandrayan-3, there is a huge demand for what is next for ISRO in the coming 25 years. We have a roadmap for what we have planned till 2047."
The vision includes building a space station, the Bharatiya Space Station, sending human missions to the moon, and fostering moon-based economic activities.
ISRO plans a significant expansion of its satellite fleet to strengthen India's geo-intelligence capabilities.
The objective of ISRO is to achieve a tenfold increase in the current satellite fleet size over the next five years, deploying 50 satellites with advanced technologies, including AI.
These satellites will be strategically positioned in various orbits, from geostationary to lower earth orbits, serving purposes such as troop movement monitoring and extensive border surveillance.
The expanded satellite capabilities aim to cover vast areas, enabling more effective responses to potential threats to national security.
S Somanath emphasized a shift in thinking regarding satellite deployment, recognizing the critical importance of understanding events and activities in the surrounding environment.
ISRO Chief highlighted the importance of an interconnected satellite communication network, facilitating swift information sharing between satellites in different orbits for enhanced real-time monitoring and assessment.