 Chandrayaan-3 mission: Launch vehicle re-entered Earth's atmosphere uncontrollably, says ISRO

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 16, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO

The Chandrayaan-3 mission launch vehicle has entered the Earth's atmosphere uncontrollably, it has been revealed. Know what ISRO said about the event.

Photo Credit: ISRO

On Wednesday, ISRO reported that the part of the LVM3 M4 launch vehicle has re-entered the  Earth's atmosphere. The Chandrayaan-3 mission launch vehicle was a significant part of the mission.

Photo Credit: ISRO

The Chandrayaan-3 LVM3 M4 launch vehicle was responsible for placing the spacecraft into the desired orbit on July 14.

Photo Credit: ISRO

Now ISRO said, “The probable impact point was predicted over the North Pacific Ocean. The final ground track did not pass over India."

Photo Credit: ISRO

The part of the Chandrayaan-3 launch vehicle re-entered the Earth's atmosphere around 14:42 IST, which happened 124 days post the official launch, ISRO said. 

Photo Credit: ISRO

ISRO ensured that the post-mission orbital duration of the LVM3 M4 cryogenic upper stage followed the "25-year rule" which was guidelines by the Inter-Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee (IADC).

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Chandrayaan-3 mission followed all the steps post-injection. First was "passivation" which is conducted to remove all residual propellant and energy sources to eliminate the possibility of an explosion.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

ISRO also highlighted its commitment to protect and preserve the “long-term sustainability of outer space activities.”

Photo Credit: ISRO

However, on the Moon itself, the Chandrayaan-3 mission has been in sleep mode with the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover both resting there.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

While ISRO is ensuring the protection of space, it is also waiting to receive signals from the Moon lander and the rover.

Photo Credit: ISRO

The chances for the revival of the Vikarm lander and Pragyan rover are slim, but ISRO says it hopes for a positive change. 

Click here