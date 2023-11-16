Chandrayaan-3 mission: Launch vehicle re-entered Earth's atmosphere uncontrollably, says ISRO
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Chandrayaan-3 mission launch vehicle has entered the Earth's atmosphere uncontrollably, it has been revealed. Know what ISRO said about the event.
Photo Credit: ISRO
On Wednesday, ISRO reported that the part of the LVM3 M4 launch vehicle has re-entered the Earth's atmosphere. The Chandrayaan-3 mission launch vehicle was a significant part of the mission.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Chandrayaan-3 LVM3 M4 launch vehicle was responsible for placing the spacecraft into the desired orbit on July 14.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Now ISRO said, “The probable impact point was predicted over the North Pacific Ocean. The final ground track did not pass over India."
Photo Credit: ISRO
The part of the Chandrayaan-3 launch vehicle re-entered the Earth's atmosphere around 14:42 IST, which happened 124 days post the official launch, ISRO said.
Photo Credit: ISRO
ISRO ensured that the post-mission orbital duration of the LVM3 M4 cryogenic upper stage followed the "25-year rule" which was guidelines by the Inter-Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee (IADC).
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Chandrayaan-3 mission followed all the steps post-injection. First was "passivation" which is conducted to remove all residual propellant and energy sources to eliminate the possibility of an explosion.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
ISRO also highlighted its commitment to protect and preserve the “long-term sustainability of outer space activities.”
Photo Credit: ISRO
However, on the Moon itself, the Chandrayaan-3 mission has been in sleep mode with the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover both resting there.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
While ISRO is ensuring the protection of space, it is also waiting to receive signals from the Moon lander and the rover.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The chances for the revival of the Vikarm lander and Pragyan rover are slim, but ISRO says it hopes for a positive change.