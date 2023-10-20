Chandrayaan-3 mission: "Let it sleep", says ISRO chairman about Pragyan rover
Photo Credit: ISRO
Chandrayaan-3 mission was a successful initiative by ISRO as all its objectives were achieved including making a soft landing on the lunar surface through Vikram Lander, getting Pragyan Rover onto Moon soil and staying active for 1 lunar day.
Photo Credit: NASA
As per ISRO scientists, the Moon mission far exceeded expectations and made some great scientific discoveries.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Although the Chandrayaan-3 mission was planned for 14 days, ISRO scientists had hopes that the Vikram lander and Pragyaan rover could survive the lunar night.
Photo Credit: ISRO
With the hope, they were put in sleep mode with all systems and instruments shut down. The Moon lander and rover were expected to wake up on September 22, 2023 however, they have been in sleep mode ever since.
Photo Credit: ISRO
ISRO has been making efforts to communicate with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, however, no signal has been received till now.
Photo Credit: ISRO
ISRO chairman S.Somanath said at the Manorama News Conclave that the Pragyan Rover is in a dormant state on the Moon's surface, but there remains a chance that it might come back to life.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
He said, “Now it is sleeping peacefully there...Let it sleep well..Let us not disturb it...When it wants to get up on its own, it will...that's what I want to say about it right now."
Photo Credit: NASA
After almost a month of trying, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover have been inactive but ISRO is not giving up on their hopes as there is a slim chance that it could wake up.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Even if they do not wake up, the Chandrayaan-3 mission was already successful and it completed its desired objectives.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Now, ISRO is focused on the next lunar mission called LUPEX which will focus on finding water in the lunar south pole.