Chandrayaan-3 mission: Unknown facts of ISRO’s lunar mission
Published Oct 27, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO
Chandrayaan- 3 mission was built with great precautions and upgrades to avoid mistakes. Know more about the unknown facts of this amazing lunar mission.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Chandrayaan- 3 mission went through major upgrades from the previous ISRO mission. The Vikram lander model and landing mechanism were the most crucial improvements ISRO made.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The soft landing planning and technology was the most significant area that ISRO had to master like other countries. In the end, the space agency made a successful landing on the Moon’s South Pole.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The launch vehicle for the Chandrayaan mission was the LVM3. Before the mission, the craft also went through many modifications and several wind tunnel tests.
Photo Credit: ISRO
ISRO specifically chose the lunar south pole for studies as the area is said to have various minerals and the area goes through many changes over time.
Photo Credit: NASA
Experts also believe that the polar region of the Moon has water in various forms, which can be used to carry out future space exploration missions.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Now the Chadrayaan-3 mission has been put on pause due to Vikram lander and Pragyan rover not being able to get out of their sleep mode.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
ISRO expects that the lander and the rover someday will decide to wake up and they will continue making efforts for the revival.
Photo Credit: ISRO
However, the Chandrayaan-3 mission has already completed its objectives to stay on the moon for 14 days and uncover facts about the its South Pole.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
According to ISRO scientists, the mission exceeded expectations with the unplanned hop experiment of the Vikram lander.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Now, ISRO is waiting to conduct phase 2 of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, which is highly unlikely to happen as it depends entirely on Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover waking up.
