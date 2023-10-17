Chandrayaan-3 mission: Vikram lander, Pragyan rover still sleeping, but revival efforts continue
ISRO chairman S. Somanath talked about the Chandrayaan-3 mission as efforts to revive the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover continue.
After completing its 14-day mission on the Moon, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover were put in sleep mode due to the approaching lunar night.
Both the landers are not equipped with Radioisotope Heater Units (RHUs) which are required to survive extreme cold temperatures on the Moon’s south pole.
ISRO scientists planned to wake Vikram lander and Prayan rover up from their sleep on September 22, 2023, however, no communication has been received.
ISRO chairman yesterday said, “happily sleeping on the Moon" as “No signals have been received from them. Efforts to establish contact will continue.
He also mentioned that ISRO will continue the efforts to wake the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover up.
Although the chances for their activation are slim, ISRO is not giving up and they will try to make communication to continue the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
Somanath further added, “ "Maybe if it wishes to wake up, let it wake up. Until then, we will wait."
If the landers wake up, Chandrayaan-3 will look for the presence of ice water on the lunar surface.
As of now, the South Pole is covered in darkness and is surrounded by extreme cold. Now the landers wait for the next lunar day.