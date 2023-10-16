Chandrayaan-3 mission was unique, says the Rocket Woman of India
Photo Credit: ISRO
Chandrayaan-3 mission is now known as the most significant achievement for India as its uniqueness has stunned the world. Check what this ISRO scientist, called the Rocket Woman of India, has to say about it.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander successfully touched down on the lunar south pole on August 23, 2023. The moment marked history for ISRO scientists. The unique aspect of this was that no other nation had done this before.
Photo Credit: ISRO
It was ISRO’s third lunar mission and finally, in this attempt, it was successful as the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover were able to conduct studies on the lunar south pole.
Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter
According to ISRO scientist Ritu Karidhal Srivastava who is also known as the 'Rocket woman of India', explains the uniqueness of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Landing on the Moon’s south pole was not easy and not any other country had achieved such a milestone, she said.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
She also emphasised that the landing was unique as the site was exceptionally difficult to land on due to its deep craters and rocky surface and still ISRO managed it without a glitch.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Additionally, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover required sunlight to function and without optimum sunlight, the mission would have been impossible. So, to get them in that specific area was extremely important.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Ritu and her team were responsible for selecting a suitable landing site and designing a plan for the craft to reach it. Now, the landing site of Vikram lander is famously known as the Shiv Shakti Point.
Photo Credit: NASA
Now, even though Vikram lander and Pragyan rover could not wake up from their sleep mode for the 2nd phase, the Chandrayaan-3 mission has achieved all its objectives.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Vikram lander and Pragyan rover stayed functional on the Moon for 14 days and conducted studies as expected.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Chandrayaan-3 mission all together made unique findings and now we are heading for another lunar mission, Chandrayaan-4 mission in collaboration with JAXA.