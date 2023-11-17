 Chandrayaan-3 mission: What made the lunar mission so successful? 

Know how ISRO achieved a successful Chandrayaan-3 mission after a major setback in the previous lunar mission.

Chandrayaan-3 mission was the second attempt for ISRO to try and make a successful landing on the lunar surface after the Chandrayaan-2 mission crashed after reaching just a few kilometers above the ground.

ISRO with Chandrayaan-3 reported that the whole mission is built from the learnings of previous lunar mission and the mistakes which were made.

With Chandrayaan-3, ISRO made significant improvements in their landing strategies and maintained thrusters for a safe lunar landing on the south polar region.

The Vikram lander was modified in terms of the quantity of the propellant, solar panels, and there was an addition of a new sensor.

Furthermore, multiple tests were conducted before the official launch to ensure everything was perfect.

Furthermore, ISRO achieved a successful milestone by landing the Vikram lander on the lunar surface and conducting studies for the desired period of time which was 14 days.

The Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover gave some interesting facts about the lunar surface including its temperature, moonquakes, and more.

Now, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are sleeping on the lunar grounds having made ISRO proud about its achievements.

ISRO has hopes that they will wake up from their sleep and communicate for further studies some day, however, it is highly unlikely.

Till ISRO waits for the revival, the space agency is working on several other space exploration missions such as Chandrayaan-4, MOM-2. Shukrayaan, and more.

