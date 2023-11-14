Chandrayaan-3 mission: When can we expect an update from ISRO?
When will we hear from ISRO about the Chandrayaan-3 mission? Will there be any update about Vikram Lander and Pragyan rover? Check it out.
It has been weeks since we heard any update from ISRO about the state of Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover, making people curious about what will happen to the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
ISRO has not shared any update so far because they have not made any communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover due to their elongated sleep mode.
The Vikram lander and Pragyan rover were put in sleep mode with the hope that they could survive the lunar night and charge themselves during the sunrise.
However, things did not go as planned and the Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover are still in a deep sleep mode and have not woken up since.
ISRO has hopes that one day they will be able to recharge with the help of sunlight and they communicate with the space agency once they reach optimum conditions.
Although the chances of revival or very slim, ISRO is not giving up so soon as has been repeated time and again by its top officials.
We can expect an update from ISRO if they communicate with Vikram lander or Pragyan rover. It is also possible that the Chandrayaan-3 mission can come to an end.
The Chandrayaan-3 mission was only designed for 1 lunar day which is 14 days on Earth.
The lander and the rover have completed the Chandrayaan-3 mission and its desired objectives to conduct studies on the lunar south pole.
Now, we will have to wait till ISRO shares any update about the state of Vikram lander and Pragyan rover to see if there is any life left in the Chandrayaan-3 mission.