Chandrayaan-3 mission: Will Vikram lander and Pragyan rover come back to life on the Moon?
Published Oct 25, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO
Chandrayaan-3 mission: Vikram Lander and Pragyan rover have been put in sleep mode, but they have refused to wake up so far.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Chandrayaan-3 mission made the biggest achievement when it landed on the lunar south pole on August 23, 2023.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Since landing, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover have been put to work to collect crucial data about the lunar surface.
Photo Credit: ISRO
For 14 days, the lander and the rover continued to study the Moon and gave us some interesting facts which could contradict various theories about the Moon.
Photo Credit: ISRO
However, the mission was supposed to end in 14 days as it was not designed to survive lunar night but ISRO scientists had hopes that they could do further studies.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Therefore, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover were put in sleep mode in hopes of revival during the lunar day.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Unfortunately, it has been two months and ISRO has not regained communication with them.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The space agency however is not giving up there hopes as it continues to efforts for the awakening of the lunar lander.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The chances for revival are slim but it could surely happen. And if they wake up then a new phase of the Chandrayaan-3 mission will begin.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Till then, we have to patiently wait till the time the lunar lander decides to wake up from a long sleep.
Photo Credit: ISRO
On the other hand, ISRO is already planning the next lunar mission with JAXA which is called Chandrayaan-4 or LUPEX mission.
