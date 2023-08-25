Chandrayaan-3 turns most watched live stream on YouTube; Know the details
Chandrayaan-3 made a record on YouTube by becoming the most viewed live stream. Check out the list of all-time most viewed live streams as per the Global Index.
ISRO Chandrayaan- 3 mission, which was live streamed on August 23, has become the most viewed live stream with 8.06 million views.
In the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, Brazil vs. South Korea secured second place in the most viewed live stream with 6.15 million views. it was displaced by the Chandrayaan-3 from the top.
In the third place, we have the Football World Cup 2022 match between Brazil and Croatia which has 5.2 million views.
The Carioca Serie A match played between Vasco and Flamengo secured 4.8 million views.
The SpaceX Crew Demo which took place in 2020 has 4.08 million views.
BTS Butter's live stream which took place in May 2021 has a total of 3.75 million views.
Apple iPhone 14 series product launch which took place on September 7, 2022, has 3.69 million views.
Johnny Depp v. Amber final verdict, which was aired on June 2, 2022, has 3.55 million views.
The Fluminense vs. Flamengo match, which was aired on July 9, 2022, had 3.53 million views on its live stream.
Lastly, in the tenth position, we have the Carioca Champ final which took place on July 12, 2020, between Fluminense and Flamengo has secured 3.25 million views.