Chandrayaan-3 update: Vikram lander, Pragyan rover still inactive, any hopes left?
Published Sep 26, 2023
ISRO will be trying to establish communication with Vikram lander and Pragyan rover till the next lunar night comes. Will they wake up or forever sleep on the Moon?
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been waiting for Vikram lander and Pragyan rover to wake up from the dead and perform a miracle and send some communication to Earth.
It has been 4 daying and counting till the first attempt on September 22, when scientists were expecting that their batteries would get fully charged with optimum sunlight.
However, till now, no communication has been received from Vikram lander and Pragyan rover which is disappointing for ISRO.
Vikram lander and Pragyan rover were put in sleep mode on September 4 and September 2, and they were expected to be awake on September 22, after the lunar sunrise.
Notably, there were very few chances that the lander and the rover would ever wake up after staying in dense cold weather for 14 days. But everyone was hoping for a miracle.
Vikram and Pragyan are not equipped with the right heating sources which are required for such space missions, making it more challenging to activate their functionalities.
ISRO scientists are still hoping for successful activation and hopefully communication will be regained before it is too late.
The Chandrayaan-3 mission has already completed its expected objective which was safely landing on the Moon and conducting studies for 14 days.
According to ISRO, the Moon mission exceeded the objectives and if the lander and the rover wake up then Chandrayaan-3 phase 2 will commence.
The hopes for the re-activation of Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are decreasing with each passing day, but scientists are putting in their best efforts.
