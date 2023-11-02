Chandrayaan-4 mission: All the instruments being developed for lunar mission
The Chandrayaan-4 mission is scheduled to be launched in the year 2025. Know what instruments JAXA and ISRO are developing for the mission.
ISRO and JAXA are collaborating for the next lunar mission which aims to explore the Moon’s south pole in search of water.
The Chandrayaan-4 mission, or Lupex, will consist of a spacecraft, a lunar lander, and a rover which will be installed with various scientific instruments.
ISRO and JAXA will be numerous instruments for the study. Furthermore, NASA and ESA will also be a part of the mission.
JAXA’s instruments include the Resource Investigation Water Analyzer(REIWA) which will further have three equipment and the Advanced Lunar Imaging Spectrometer(ALIS).
ISRO instruments include a Sample Analysis Package(ISAP), Ground Penetrating Radar(GPR), and Mid-Infrared Imaging Spectrometer.
NASA will be providing the Neuron Spectrometer(NS) which will be installed in the rover, developed by JAXA.
ESA will be providing its Exospheric Mass Spectrometer for LUPEX(EMS-L) instrument for the Chandrayaan-4 mission.
The Chandrayaan-4 mission's main objective includes finding water on the lunar surface and having a thorough understanding of the Moon’s environment.
The Chandrayaan-4 mission will enable researchers to gain knowledge about how planetary bodies retain water.
The lunar lander and the rover are now in the development stage and the space agencies involved in the mission will soon provide more details of its progress.