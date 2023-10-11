Chandrayaan-4 mission is the new ISRO focus after Vikram Lander and Pragyan rover likely dead on the Moon
Photo Credit: ISRO
Chandrayaan-4 mission is now in the development stage and it ha come under the spotlight after tremendous ISRO success with Chandrayaan-3 mission. Tap to know about the next lunar mission.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) are collaborating for the next lunar mission that has been dubbed Chandrayaan-4 mission.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Chandrayaan-4 mission by the two space organisations is actually named as Lunar Polar Exploration Mission (Lupex), but is informally known as Chandrayaan-4.
Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter
The significant objective of the fourth lunar mission is to find the presence of water on the lunar surface.
Photo Credit: ISRO
This discovery will support future space exploration missions. Additionally, It will unravel the mysteries of lunar science.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Chandrayaan-4 mission will be yet another critical project to provide in-depth knowledge of lunar soil.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Chandrayaan-3 mission already gave us so many findings that could be studied and analyzed for the upcoming lunar mission.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Just like in Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO and JAXA intend will send a lander and rover to the Moon's south pole region to undertake research on the lunar surface.
Photo Credit: NASA
However, both organisations are mum about the mission and have not revealed how the mission will be conducted.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
According to rumours, the Chandrayaan-4 mission is expected to be launched in 2026.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Click here
We hope that ISRO and JAXA will soon be revealing more information about the Chandrayaan-4 mission along with the launch date.