Chandrayaan-4 mission: ISRO and JAXA lunar project overview
Photo Credit: JAXA
Know how the Chandrayaan-4 mission will be conducted and what ISRO and JAXA are looking to find on the lunar south pole.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Chandrayaan-4 or the LUPEX mission will be conducted in collaboration with a Japanese space agency named JAXA.
Photo Credit: JAXA
The lunar mission will consist of a launcher, lander system led by ISRO and a rover system which will be developed by JAXA.
Photo Credit: ISRO
For the launch, the Chandrayaan-4 mission will utilize JAXA’s H3 rocket. The launch is expected to happen in the year 2025.
Photo Credit: JAXA
The lander and rover including all the payloads is expected to weigh above 350 kilograms, JAXA reported.
Photo Credit: JAXA
The operating period of the Chandrayaan-4 mission on the moon is expected to 3 months or more if everything goes as planned by JAXA and ISRO.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The landing point of the lunar mission will be the Moon’s south polar region as it is speculated to contain water.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Chandrayaan-4 mission will consist of six major payloads including NASA’s Neuron Spectrometer(NS) and ESA’s Exospheric Mass Spectrometer for LUPEX(EMS-L).
Photo Credit: JAXA
The mission's crucial objective is to discover water in the lunar south-polar region. The discovery is expected to strengthen future space exploration missions.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
ISRO and JAXA will be thoroughly examining the distribution, quality and quantity of the water present on the lunar surface.
Photo Credit: JAXA
Click here
The Chandrayaan-4 mission is now under development and ISRO will soon share more details about the project.