Chandrayaan-4 mission: ISRO collaborates with global space agency to study lunar surface
ISRO joined hands with the Japanese space agency JAXA for the Chandrayaan-4 mission. Know how this collaboration will strengthen its future lunar mission.
With the Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO became a lone warrior and took India’s lander to the lunar south pole. However, with Chandrayaan-4, ISRO has partnered with JAXA to explore lunar surface.
With Chandrayaan-3, the space agency collected tracking knowledge from other countries but now it has joined hands for a collaborative mission.
Not only Japanese space agency is working for the Chandrayaan-4 mission, but also NASA and ESA will be a part of the lunar mission.
According to reports, JAXA will be developing the rover which will weigh hundreds of kilograms and ISRO is responsible for the lander.
Additionally, NASA and ESA will be sending their instruments to study the lunar south pole as well.
These collaborative initiatives will only strengthen its ties with other countries and ISRO can also gain a lot of knowledge for future space exploration missions.
Right now, the space agencies have all their focus on developing the Chandrayaan-4 mission.
The lunar mission aims to find water in the lunar surface which could support habitability and future space missions.
The mission also focuses on surviving the lunar night which the Chandrayaan-3 mission lacked. Therefore, Chandrayaan-4 mission can conduct studies on Moon for longer than 14 days.
Now, both the lander and the rover are in the development stage. The Chandrayaan-4 mission is expected to be launched in the year 2025.