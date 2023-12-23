Chandrayaan-4 mission: ISRO gears up for another historic milestone, bring back lunar samples
After the grand success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO is now gearing up for India's next lunar exploration mission i.e. Chandrayaan-4 mission
With the help of the Chandrayaan-4 mission, ISRO aims to bring lunar samples back to Earth. Chandrayaan objective is to do so in the next 4 years.
As explained by Nilesh Desai, Director of SAC/ISRO, the Chandrayaan-4 mission's objective is to land a huge 350 kg lander on the darker side of the moon with precise landing technology.
According to a report by Indian Express, ISRO chief says that the development of technologies like a robotic arm for sample collection, mechanisms for docking in lunar and Earth orbits, and safe re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere will be crucial for the Chandrayaan-4 mission.
The Chandrayaan-4 mission involves four modules and two launches which is a great achievement in Indian space exploration programmes.
The Chandrayaan-4 mission involves a lander and an ascender collecting samples from the lunar surface, near the Chandrayaan-3 landing site.
The second step, in the Chandrayaan mission, includes a transfer module and a reentry module launched separately on a second rocket, remaining in lunar orbit.
The Chandrayaan-4 lander and ascender are expected to land on an unspecified crater near the moon's south pole.
After collecting the sample, the ascender transfers its samples to the reentry module, and both modules will return to Earth.
The Chandrayaan-4 mission is expected to last an impressive 100 days on the lunar surface which is five times longer than Chandrayaan-3 mission.