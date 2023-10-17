Chandrayaan-4 mission: ISRO to hunt for water near Moon’s South Pole
Published Oct 17, 2023
Photo Credit: JAXA
After a successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO prepares for another Moon mission in collaboration with JAXA to find the presence of water.
Photo Credit: JAXA
Chandrayaan-4 mission or LUPEX mission is now under development and trials are being made to launch the mission in coming years.
Photo Credit: JAXA
The mission will carry a lander and a rover however, this time they will be developed with new instruments and technology.
Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter
LUPEX mission focuses on finding the quantity and quality of water to support human life in future and support future space exploration missions.
Photo Credit: JAXA
According to JAXA, “ The rover will be equipped with instruments for measuring the water content of regolith (lunar sand), drilling and sampling”
Photo Credit: Pixabay
They also mentioned that the rover weighs several hundred kilograms due to several instruments and payloads.
Photo Credit: ISRO
JAXA reports that the mission will be launched in 2025 with Japan's new H3 rocket.
Photo Credit: JAXA
Scientists plan to land near the lunar south pole as various theories predict the presence of water in that region.
Photo Credit: NASA
The mission will also include science payloads from other international space agency partners for a comprehensive study.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA's Neutron Spectrometer will search for hydrogen up to 3.3 feet (1 meter) beneath the surface at the south pole.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The European Space Agency's (ESA) Exospheric Mass Spectrometer will analyze gas pressure and chemical signatures on the surface.
