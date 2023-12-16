Chandrayaan-4 mission: ISRO to use technologies like robotic arm to bring back moon soil to Earth
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is pursuing multiple missions to solidify its role in space exploration including the ambitious Chandrayaan-4 mission, which will follow in the wake of the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission.
Chandrayan-4 mission aims to collect lunar samples and bring back to Earth. This ambitious mission is planned to be executed in four years.
According to a report by Indian Express, ISRO chief S Somanath stated that the development of technologies like a robotic arm for sample collection, mechanisms for docking in lunar and Earth orbits, and safe re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere will be crucial for the Chandrayaan-4 mission.
ISRO plans to launch the first module of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2028, serving as a research hub with robotic assistance for experiments.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged ISRO to establish a space station by 2035, with a vision to send an Indian astronaut to the Moon by 2040.
Somanath highlights the SPADEX experiment, demonstrating autonomous docking capability—a crucial step for precise alignment and connection of spacecraft in orbit.
ISRO is developing technologies like inflatable habitat modules for prolonged astronaut presence in space.
ISRO is actively working on satellite refuelling capabilities and the ISRO Servicer Module for satellite maintenance and replacement.
ISRO is exploring collaborations with NASA and the European Space Agency, with ongoing talks to establish a common interface between the Indian space station and those of other countries.
Collaborative efforts could enable ISRO's module to dock with the International Space Station (ISS), fostering joint ventures in space exploration.