Chandrayaan-4 mission: ISRO's search for water on the lunar polar surface under spotlight
The joint effort involves the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The Chandrayaan-4 mission is expected to launch in the year 2026.
Chandrayaan-4's primary objective is to explore the lunar south pole and search for water resources there.
The Chandrayaan-4 mission is focused on studying the quantity and quality of water resources on the lunar south pole.
Through the Chandrayaan-4 mission, the scientists will try to obtain actual data regarding the quantity of water (H₂O) from in-situ observations of areas where water is expected to exist, based on the available past observational data.
According to JAXA, Scientists are also aiming to understand the distribution, conditions, form, and other parameters of the lunar water resources through in-situ observations in the polar regions of the Moon.
ISRO will construct the moon lander, while JAXA will handle the launch and provide a lunar rover.
The lunar rover will autonomously search for water and collect samples for analysis using scientific instruments.
Besides Japan and India, other international space agencies, including NASA and the European Space Agency, contribute to Chandrayaan-4.
NASA's Neutron Spectrometer will search for hydrogen, and ESA's Exospheric Mass Spectrometer will assess gas pressure and chemical signatures on the lunar surface.
Chandrayaan-4 mission is part of a global effort in lunar exploration, contributing to our understanding of the moon, and aims to obtain data on water resources.