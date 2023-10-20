Chandrayaan-4 mission: Know about ISRO and JAXA’s uncrewed lunar mission
Chandrayaan-4 to explore Moon’s south pole in search of water. Know how JAXA and ISRO are planning to carry it out
After the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO is now focusing on the next lunar mission LUPEX which is dubbed as Chandrayaan-4 in collaboration with JAXA.
ISRO and JAXA have planned to develop an unmanned Moon lander and rover that will explore the lunar south pole.
Various theories and speculation have hinted that Moon’s south region has water which can be utilized to plan further space exploration missions.
As per reports, JAXA will be providing the H3 launch vehicle and the rover whereas ISRO will developing the Moon lander.
The lander and rover will consist of several payloads and instruments to explore the lunar surface in search of water.
FUJIOKA Natsu who is developing the rover said, “The LUPEX project will investigate the quantity and quality of water on the Moon. We hope to use this data as a basis for considering sustainable human activities on the Moon in the future.
The rover will be designed in a way in which it can drill the lunar surface and collect samples that can be further studied.
The Chandrayaan-4 mission rover will weigh hundreds of kilograms due to several advanced instruments and payloads.
More information about the Chandrayaan-4 mission is yet to be released as both the lander and rover are in the development stage.
The Chandrayaan-4 mission is expected to be launched in the year 2024.