Chandrayaan-4 mission: Know all about ISRO and JAXA collaboration mission in brief
Photo Credit: JAXA
ISRO and JAXA are partnering for the Chandrayaan-4 or Lunar Polar Exploration mission to analyze wether there are water resources to be found on the Moon.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Chandrayaan-4 mission aims to confirm the presence, quantity, distribution, and forms of water on the lunar surface, vital for sustainable space exploration.
Photo Credit: ISRO
According to the JAXA official website, the Chandrayaan-4 mission is expected to launch in 2025. To launch the mission, it will be utilizing the H3 Rocket.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The payload of the Chandrayaan-4 mission includes the Resource Investigation Water Analyzer (REIWA) and various instruments from JAXA, ISRO, NASA, and ESA.
Photo Credit: JAXA
The Chandrayaan-4 mission is designed to operate for more than 3 months after landing in the Moon's south pole region.
Photo Credit: JAXA
The lander of the Chandrayaan-4 mission will touch down in a sunlit area near the investigation site, deploying a rover to explore up to 1.5m underground.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Key instruments of the Chandrayaan-4 mission such as the Lunar Thermogravimetric Analyzer, Neuron Spectrometer, Resource Investigation Water Analyzer(REIWA), and more.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
If hydrogen is detected, the rover of the Chandrayaan-4 mission will collect samples and analyze them for chemical composition, quantity, and isotopic analysis.
Photo Credit: JAXA
The Chandrayaan-4 mission aims to develop autonomous exploration capabilities and advance landing technology for celestial bodies, building on the JAXA’s SLIM project's success.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Click here
Global collaboration in space missions helps the scientists to work and share their skills together, which in turn can lead to successful future missions.