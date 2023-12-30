Chandrayaan-4 mission: Know all about the ISRO SPADEX technology to be used in next moon mission
Following the success of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO is actively developing technologies crucial for the Chandrayaan-4 mission and one of them has been dubbed as SPADEX.
Chandrayaan-4 mission objectives include the bringing back of lunar rock samples to Earth.
The backbone technology for the Chandrayaan-4 mission is undergoing testing through the SPADEX (Space Docking Experiment) mission, emphasizing in-orbit spacecraft docking for secure lunar sample retrieval, according to a report by Business Today.
The Chandrayaan-4 mission is scheduled for launch in the next 4-5 years, and SPADEX's launch date is yet to be finalized as it progresses in its development.
SPADEX involves two IMS class satellites, each weighing 200 kg, comprising a Chaser and a Target.
This twin spacecraft system is designed for precise orbital maneuvers, showcasing advancements in spaceflight, satellite servicing, and proximity operations.
Both SPADEX spacecraft will be launched aboard the ISRO Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, injected into marginally distinct orbits, a critical aspect of the experimental mission.
SPADEX's main goals as set by ISRO include testing autonomous rendezvous and docking capabilities.
SPADEX aims to conduct remote robotic arm operations, signaling a significant leap forward in space technology by ISRO. As of now, the SPADEX mission has received substantial funding, totaling around ₹125 crore.