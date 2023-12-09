Chandrayaan-4 mission: Know how will ISRO bring samples back from Moon

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 09, 2023
Photo Credit: JAXA

After Chandrayaan-3 mission and Aditya-L1 mission,ISRO is now planning India's next lunar exploration mission i.e. Chandrayaan-4 mission.

Photo Credit: ISRO

Through the Chandrayaan-4 mission, ISRO aims to bring lunar samples to Earth in the next five to seven years.

Photo Credit: ISRO

According to Nilesh Desai, Director of SAC/ISRO, Chandrayaan-4 mission's objective is to land a huge 350 kg lander on the darker side of the moon with precise landing technology. 

Photo Credit: ISRO

Unlike Chandrayaan-3, Chandrayaan-4 mission involves four modules and two launches, making it a significant advancement in India's space exploration efforts.

Photo Credit: JAXA

The Chandrayaan-4 mission involves a lander and an ascender collecting samples from the lunar surface, near the Chandrayaan-3 landing site.

Photo Credit: JAXA

The second step includes a transfer module and a reentry module launched separately on a second rocket, remaining in lunar orbit.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The lander and ascender are speculated to land on an unspecified crater near the moon's south pole.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

After sample collection, the ascender transfers its samples to the reentry module, and both modules will return to Earth.

Photo Credit: JAXA

The Chandrayaan-4 mission is expected to last an impressive 100 days on the lunar surface, five times longer than Chandrayaan-3.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

According to ISRO, Chandrayaan-4 mission this would be called lunar sample return Mission. ISRO is working on the technologies to bring samples back from the lunar surface successfully.

Click here