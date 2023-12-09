Chandrayaan-4 mission: Know how will ISRO bring samples back from Moon
Photo Credit: JAXA
After Chandrayaan-3 mission and Aditya-L1 mission,ISRO is now planning India's next lunar exploration mission i.e. Chandrayaan-4 mission.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Through the Chandrayaan-4 mission, ISRO aims to bring lunar samples to Earth in the next five to seven years.
Photo Credit: ISRO
According to Nilesh Desai, Director of SAC/ISRO, Chandrayaan-4 mission's objective is to land a huge 350 kg lander on the darker side of the moon with precise landing technology.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Unlike Chandrayaan-3, Chandrayaan-4 mission involves four modules and two launches, making it a significant advancement in India's space exploration efforts.
Photo Credit: JAXA
The Chandrayaan-4 mission involves a lander and an ascender collecting samples from the lunar surface, near the Chandrayaan-3 landing site.
Photo Credit: JAXA
The second step includes a transfer module and a reentry module launched separately on a second rocket, remaining in lunar orbit.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The lander and ascender are speculated to land on an unspecified crater near the moon's south pole.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
After sample collection, the ascender transfers its samples to the reentry module, and both modules will return to Earth.
Photo Credit: JAXA
The Chandrayaan-4 mission is expected to last an impressive 100 days on the lunar surface, five times longer than Chandrayaan-3.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Click here
According to ISRO, Chandrayaan-4 mission this would be called lunar sample return Mission. ISRO is working on the technologies to bring samples back from the lunar surface successfully.