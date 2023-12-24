Chandrayaan-4 mission: Know the technologies ISRO will use for the next Moon project
After the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for its next ambitious Moon project dubbed the Chandrayaan-4 mission.
The goal of the Chandrayan-4 mission is to collect Moon soil samples and bring them back to Earth. This ambitious mission is planned to be executed in four years.
ISRO chief S Somanath indicated that the Chandrayaan-4 mission will need the development of technologies like a robotic arm for Moon sample collection, mechanisms for docking in lunar and Earth orbits, and safe re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere.
ISRO is also planning to launch the first module of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2028, serving as a research hub with robotic assistance for experiments.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged ISRO to establish a space station by 2035. The idea is even grander than that. The goal is to send an Indian astronaut to the Moon by 2040.
Somanath also highlighted the SPADEX experiment, demonstrating autonomous docking capability—a crucial step for precise alignment and connection of Chandrayaan-4 spacecraft in orbit.
ISRO is actively working on satellite refueling capabilities and the ISRO Servicer Module for satellite maintenance and replacement.
ISRO is looking to work with US space agency NASA and the European Space Agency. The talks are underway to establish a common and collaborative approach between the Indian Space Station and those of other nations.