Chandrayaan-4 mission: Know what ISRO has planned for its next project
After a successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO is now gearing up for Chandrayaan-4 mission with even bigger objectives. Know what the next lunar mission is all about.
The Chandrayaan-4 mission is officially known as the Lunar Polar Exploration Mission (LUPEX), which will be conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)
After the major success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, it will be India’s fourth mission to the moon which is similar to previous missions, however, it does have greater goals.
Major Chandrayaan-4 mission objectives include finding the presence of water on the lunar surface which could support future space exploration missions.
Scientists across the world believe that our Moon contains ice water. The Chandrayaan-4 mission, through in-situ experiments, will find out how much water is present.
If Chandrayaan-4 mission acquires this information, it will support numerous future space missions in terms of cost and fuel availability.
As per reports, Chandrayaan-4 mission aims to explore the Moon to understand the distribution, conditions, and form of lunar water resources.
The Chandrayaan-4 mission will also be equipped with the right equipment that could support the mission even during the lunar night, something that was not present on Vikram Lander and Pragyan rover, causing their demise.
Now all hopes depend upon the type of technologies that are being used for the mission and how it will carry out the mission successfully.
Chadrayaan-4 mission also aims to land on the lunar south pole and it is expected to unearth and solve some of the most perplexing mysteries about the Moon.
The Chandrayaan-4 mission by ISRO and JAXA is expected to be launched in the year 2026.