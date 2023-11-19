Chandrayaan-4 mission: Know what ISRO is up to next
Photo Credit: JAXA
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) are joining forces for the Chandrayaan-4 mission also known as the Lunar Polar Exploration mission.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Chandrayaan-4 mission aims to confirm the presence, quantity, distribution, and forms of water on the lunar surface, which is a crucial factor for sustainable space exploration.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Chandrayaan-4 mission will not only identify the presence of water but also investigate its quantity, distribution on the lunar surface and below ground, and its various forms, including its interaction with dry regolith particles.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Another goal of the Chandrayaan-4 mission is to understand how water on the lunar surface evolved to its present state. This can help in providing valuable insights into the evolution of the Moon.
Photo Credit: JAXA
According to the JAXA website, the Chandrayaan-4 mission is scheduled for launch in 2025.
Photo Credit: JAXA
The Chandrayaan-4 mission will utilize the H3 Rocket for its journey to the Moon.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The launch mass of the Chandrayaan-4 mission’s spacecraft is expected to be around 6 tons or more.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Chandrayaan-4 mission's payload includes various instruments, with a rover weighing above 350 kg, which will contribute to the exploration of the lunar surface.
Photo Credit: JAXA
Chandrayaan-4 will land in the South Pole region of the Moon which is considered as a strategic location for investigating lunar water resources.