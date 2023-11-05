Chandrayaan-4 mission: Know which space agencies are involved in ISRO’s next lunar project
India and Japan are collaborating on a lunar exploration project known as the Chandrayaan-4 mission, officially named the LUPEX project. This mission is expected to launch in 2026.
This joint effort involves the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
The primary objective of the Chandrayaan-4 mission is to explore the lunar south pole.
ISRO will be responsible for constructing the moon lander, while JAXA will manage the launch and provide a lunar rover.
A key focus of the Chandrayaan-4 mission is the search for water near the moon's south pole.
The lunar rover will be equipped with scientific instruments for autonomously searching for water and collecting samples from the lunar surface for analysis.
The LUPEX project is a highly complex mission that will involve the deployment of a heavy rover on the moon, its mobility on the lunar surface, and the collection of essential data.
Besides Japan and India, another international space agency is contributing to the Chandrayaan-4 mission.
NASA's Neutron Spectrometer will search for hydrogen beneath the moon's surface, while the European Space Agency's Exospheric Mass Spectrometer will assess gas pressure and chemical signatures on the lunar surface.
The Chandrayaan-4 mission is part of a broader global effort in lunar exploration, with several countries and space agencies actively engaged in lunar missions. This mission will contribute to our increased understanding of the moon.