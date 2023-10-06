Chandrayaan-4 mission plan underway at ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 hopes fade
Photo Credit: ISRO
All the focus has now shifted to Chandrayaan-4 as the chances for revival of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, in the form of Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, have decreased. The Chandrayaan-3 mission might come to an end.
ISRO so far has conducted three lunar missions with Chandrayaan-3 being the most successful mission of all time having landed Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover there.
Chandrayaan-3 mission was able to touch down the lunar surface and collect data for a good 14 days. However, the mission was paused due to the lunar night as the lander and rover could operate without sunshine.
Now, after the second lunar day has started, ISRO was unable to open communications with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover and they have been in sleep mode ever since. But, there are still hopes for revival.
As the chances for the Chandrayaan-3 mission to continue slim, all the ISRO focus is now being directed to the Lunar Polar Exploration Mission (Lupex) which is being referred to as Chandrayaan-4 mission.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) have decided to collaborate on this new lunar mission.
According to reports, the Chandrayaan-4 mission will be focused on finding the presence of water on the lunar surface.
Recently, space agencies around the world have hinted at the presence of water which can support future space exploration missions.
ISRO and JAXA have plans to send a lander and rover to the south pole region of the Moon which will conduct the studies on the lunar surface.
Chandrayaan-4 mission launch date: According to rumours, the Chandrayaan-4 mission or Lupex will be launched in the year 2026.
Chandrayaan-4 mission holds major importance and the collaboration between ISRO and JAXA can be fruitful for various future space missions.