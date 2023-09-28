Chandrayaan-4 mission under spotlight as hope fades for Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander, Pragyan rover

Check related web stories:

Chandrayaan-3 update: Will Vikram lander, Pragyan rover ever wake up from their sleep?

Chandrayaan-3 mission's fate sealed? Vikram Lander, Pragyan Rover still sleeping like the dead

Chandrayaan-3: Mission impossible? Will ISRO be able to revive Vikram Lander, Pragyan Rover?

Chandrayaan-3 update: Vikram lander, Pragyan rover still inactive, any hopes left?