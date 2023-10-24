 Chandrayaan-4 mission: What project staffers Inoue Hiroka and Fujioka Natsu revealed

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 24, 2023
Photo Credit: JAXA

The Chandrayaan-4 mission is now under development by JAXA and ISRO. Know what project members Inoue Hiroka and Fujioka Natsu revealed about the lunar mission.

Photo Credit: ISRO

Chandrayaan-4 mission is the initiative planned by ISRO and JAXA to find water on the lunar surface. 

Photo Credit: ISRO

The lunar lander is being developed by ISRO and the rover will be made by JAXA with their expertise and advanced technology.

Photo Credit: ISRO

INOUE Hiroka, the project member for the LUPEX mission is responsible for finding the right landing sight for the lunar lander. 

Photo Credit: JAXA

Hiroka said, “Analyses of various observational data over recent years suggest that water may be present in the lunar polar regions. The lunar polar regions being those areas around the Moon's north and south poles.”

Photo Credit: JAXA

FUJIOKA Natsu is involved in the development of the rover. Natsu believes that this lunar mission holds immense significance for future space exploration missions.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

“The LUPEX project will investigate the quantity and quality of water on the Moon. We hope to use this data as a basis for considering sustainable human activities on the Moon in the future.” said Natsu.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

To conduct efficient studies, the rover will be equipped with instruments that could dig the lunar soil and collect samples for further testing.

Photo Credit: JAXA

However, the major challenge the mission will face is taking a heavy rover to the Moon and moving it around to conduct the studies.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

According to JAXA, the lunar rover is now under development. The mission is expected to launch in the year 2026.

Photo Credit: JAXA

The space agencies, ISRO and JAXA, are yet to share more information on the LUPEX mission

Click here