Chandrayaan-4 mission: What project staffers Inoue Hiroka and Fujioka Natsu revealed
Photo Credit: JAXA
The Chandrayaan-4 mission is now under development by JAXA and ISRO. Know what project members Inoue Hiroka and Fujioka Natsu revealed about the lunar mission.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Chandrayaan-4 mission is the initiative planned by ISRO and JAXA to find water on the lunar surface.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The lunar lander is being developed by ISRO and the rover will be made by JAXA with their expertise and advanced technology.
Photo Credit: ISRO
INOUE Hiroka, the project member for the LUPEX mission is responsible for finding the right landing sight for the lunar lander.
Photo Credit: JAXA
Hiroka said, “Analyses of various observational data over recent years suggest that water may be present in the lunar polar regions. The lunar polar regions being those areas around the Moon's north and south poles.”
Photo Credit: JAXA
FUJIOKA Natsu is involved in the development of the rover. Natsu believes that this lunar mission holds immense significance for future space exploration missions.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
“The LUPEX project will investigate the quantity and quality of water on the Moon. We hope to use this data as a basis for considering sustainable human activities on the Moon in the future.” said Natsu.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
To conduct efficient studies, the rover will be equipped with instruments that could dig the lunar soil and collect samples for further testing.
Photo Credit: JAXA
However, the major challenge the mission will face is taking a heavy rover to the Moon and moving it around to conduct the studies.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
According to JAXA, the lunar rover is now under development. The mission is expected to launch in the year 2026.
Photo Credit: JAXA
The space agencies, ISRO and JAXA, are yet to share more information on the LUPEX mission