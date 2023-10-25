Chandrayaan-4 mission: Will ISRO vehicles survive the lunar night this time?

 Know how many days the Chandrayaan-4 mission will survive on the lunar surface and how different it is from the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

ISRO and JAXA now have all their focus on the Chandrayaan-4 mission which is officially known as LUPEX mission.

Both the space agencies are busy developing the lander and rover along with their instruments and payloads for the Chandrayaan-4 mission. 

However, the biggest question is will the Chandrayaan-4 mission be limited to 14 days just like the Chandrayaan-3 mission or it will be designed to survive the lunar night?

The good news is that, as per reports, the Chandrayaan-4 mission objective also includes lunar night survival. Therefore, the lander and the rover may also conduct studies during lunar night and well beyond.

Unlike the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the LUPEX mission will be able to conduct studies for a longer period of time.

As of now JAXA and ISRO have not revealed the timeline for the Chandrayaan-4 mission launch date.

Furthermore, the Chandrayaan-4 mission objectives include vehicular transport and surface exploration in the south pole region of the Moon.

The landing site for the Chandrayaan-4 mission is yet to be decided as it is an integral part of safe landing as well as finding water near the landing site.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission lacked the design to survive the lunar night, however, the Chandrayaan-4 mission will be equipped with the right heating sources to conduct studies for a longer duration.

The Chandrayaan-4 mission launch date may well be in the year 2025 if everything goes according to the plan.

