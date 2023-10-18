Chandrayaan-4: Moon lander, rover to role of NASA, ESA, know it all in brief
Chandrayaan-4 mission spacecraft will be ready to be launched in 2025. Know how the Moon rover will conduct studies on the surface.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency are collaborating for the next lunar mission called Lunar Polar Exploration (LUPEX) that has been dubbed as the Chandrayaan-4 mission.
The goal of the LUPEX project is to search for water and other resources on the Moon, and to develop the expertise to explore the lunar surface more efficiently.
JAXA will be developing the Moon rover and ISRO will be developing the Moon lander. The rover will also carry observation instruments from NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).
JAXA's rover will search for areas where water is likely to be present and collect samples of the soil by drilling into the ground.
According to JAXA, the rover will be equipped with instruments for measuring the quantity and quality of lunar water, if found.
The Moon rover will be powered by the “World-first and world-leading technologies for the driving system and batteries.”
As of now, the Moon rover is in the development stage and it will take various tests to analyze its driving capabilities due to the heavy load of payloads and instruments.
Chandrayaan-4 mission is planned for the year 2025, however, the launch date has not been disclosed yet.
The progression of the Chandrayaan-4 mission will be notified through the @lupex_jaxa account on X.