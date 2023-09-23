Chandrayan-3 mission: ISRO looks to revive Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover, but this happened
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Sep 23, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO
ISRO made an attempt to reestablish contact with Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover, which had been put into sleep mode earlier this month. This mission aims to revive them for scientific experiments on the lunar surface. However, for the moment, they look to be in dead sleep mode.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Despite ISRO's best efforts, no signals have been received from Vikram and Pragyan as of now. The space agency continues its attempts to make contact and determine the condition of these lunar explorers.
Photo Credit: ISRO
With the Moon's dawn breaking, ISRO seized the opportunity to revive Vikram and Pragyan, hoping they could resume their scientific endeavours. Both were put to sleep on September 4 and 2, respectively, in anticipation of the lunar night.
Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter
During their slumber, Vikram and Pragyan kept their receivers active, ready to receive any signals or commands from ISRO.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The decision to put the lander and rover to sleep was made due to the extreme lunar temperatures, which can drop as low as minus 200 degrees Celsius. This precaution aimed to preserve their functionality.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
ISRO's optimism lies in the return of sunlight to the Moon's south polar region, where Vikram and Pragyan are stationed. Their solar panels are expected to be optimally charged now.
Photo Credit: ISRO
As per the Indian Space Research Organisation, Chandrayaan-3's primary goal was to perform experiments and studies on the lunar surface.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Upon landing on the Moon on August 23, Vikram and Pragyan, along with their scientific instruments, began conducting experiments.
Photo Credit: NASA
Their mission was initially designed to last one lunar day (about 14 Earth days), but ISRO is now hopeful they can be revived.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
As the Moon once again basks in sunlight, ISRO aims to reestablish contact with Vikram and Pragyan. Their health and readiness to continue their scientific mission is being assessed after the first attempts did not yield results.