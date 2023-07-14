CHAPEA: Know all about how NASA is getting ready for its humans-on-Mars mission
CHAPEA is Nasa’s year-long project that will simulate long-term stays on Mars' surface through analog missions. Yes, a group of astronauts will isolate themselves in one place and live in total isolation cut off from civilisation in every way.
The mission’s objective is to study physical and behavioral health and performance of this group and learn lessons for the time when astronauts are sent to Mars.
CHAPEA (Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog). will have three analog missions, the first started on June 25, 2023. the second in early 2025, and the third mission will be in 2026.
A crew of four will live in Mars Dune Alpha, an isolated habitat covering 1,700 square feet. It is a unique 3D-printed habitat designed to serve as an analog for one-year missions to the Martian surface.
The crew activities will consist of spacewalks including virtual reality, communications, crop growth, meal preparation and consumption, exercise, hygiene activities, maintenance work, personal time, science work, and sleep.
Four volunteer participants have entered the ground-based, simulated Mars habitat at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, on June 25, 2023, to begin a 378-day mission.
The habitat will include private crew quarters, a kitchen, and areas for work, recreation, fitness, and crop growth activities, along with a technical work area and two bathrooms.
It is envisioned that the habitat will be as Mars-like as possible, which may include resource limitations, isolation, equipment failures, and significant workloads.
CHAPEA mission findings can be later used in future NASA missions to Mars.