ChatGPT and AI war on jobs: These workers will suffer a terrible setback
Photo Credit: Pexels
ChatGPT is here and doing well and there are a huge number of other artificial intelligence boosted AI tools being released daily. It is a scary prospect for workers.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Most notably, it will hit 3 overarching industries like manufacturing, transportation and healthcare.
Photo Credit: Pexels
On the scale of jobs segments, then the affected workers include web designers, writers, graphoc designers, teachers and accountants.
Photo Credit: Pexels
So, ChatGPT and other AI tools will surely cost a lot of jobs. Here are the 5 job roles that can be replaced by ChatGPT.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Web Designers: Web developers are using ChatGPT on a regular basis now. ChatGPT can develop any code in different programming languages.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Teachers: ChatGPT is proving to be very helpful for students. It can explain any topic and solve any questions in just a few seconds.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Writers: ChatGPT can provide most organised and creative write-ups, poems, essays, Lyrics and everything with just a text prompt.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Graphic Designers: There are various Free AI apps available on the internet that can easily create and streamline thousands of beautiful designs. This may reduce the need of Graphic designers.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
Accountants: From complex calculations to market research, AI can do everything very easily which is a matter of concern for Accountants.