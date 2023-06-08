ChatGPT creator, Sam Altman in India today, says "Will invest in startups here"
Photo Credit: Akash Dutta / HT Tech
OpenAI's ChatGPT AI chatbot has awed and shocked the world in equal measure. Now its creator, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is in India and he has a number of warnings for India as well as opportunities that can be exploited. Here is how he sees the way forward for artificial intelligence in India in his words.
Photo Credit: Akash Dutta / HT Tech
Speaking at IIIT, Delhi today, Altman said that he met PM Modi and "talked about its downside and why it is important to look into that."
Photo Credit: Akash Dutta / HT Tech
Highlighting its transformative potential, Altman said, "It (Generative AI) is going to be the most transformative technology humanity has ever invented."
Photo Credit: Akash Dutta / HT Tech
On his India vision, Altman said, "First, we will invest in startups in India. Their quality is really good. We plan to build technology around mobile and internet."
Photo Credit: Akash Dutta / HT Tech
On whether companies should pause AI research to get rid of the risks, he said, "I don't want to pause. Making these models safer comes from working with these latest models."
Photo Credit: Akash Dutta / HT Tech
However, he added, "What will help is external audits and working with regulators. We need to build a regulatory framework."
Photo Credit: Akash Dutta / HT Tech
He further adds, "AI developers are the ones who are calling for regulation the most. We are aware of the dangers and want to find a solution to create a safe AI."
Photo Credit: Akash Dutta / HT Tech
On whether OpenAI's example be followed by others? Altman said, "With OpenAI we took an unusual path. It did work out for us luckily but it is not advice we give to others."
Photo Credit: Akash Dutta / HT Tech
On OpenAI's mission? He said, "Our mission is to pledge and build AI which is the safest."
Photo Credit: Akash Dutta / HT Tech
On his vision and how he looks at things, past, present and future, he said, "What makes us different from our great grandparents is the legacy of technology infrastructure we have been continuing to build upon."
Photo Credit: Akash Dutta / HT Tech
He added, "We have taken technology that was given to us by those who were here before us and we are building to make it better."