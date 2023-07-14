ChatGPT scam alert! Know 5 cybersecurity risks involving generative AI
ChatGPT is an evergrowing generative AI program that is being used all over the world. With its potential and scalability, it can also pose a risk of cyber attacks.
According to a Harvard Business review, ChatGPT does not generate any malicious code but it can be easily manipulated by scammers who can fool it into generating AI tools.
Therefore, generative AI can be a serious threat to people in various terms. Know about the potential threats of ChatGPT.
Enhances phishing messages developed by cybercriminals
ChatGPT can be used to generate manipulative messages to make them convincing. It can also be used to develop social engineering and phishing hooks.
Writing malicious code
Cybercriminals can exploit the generative AI program to generate malicious codes which could be used to hack devices.
Develop malware
Generative AI like ChatGPT can also be used to steal personal information by developing trojan programs.
Spying
It can also be utilized to spy on individuals. Knowing one’s weaknesses can lead to stalking and manipulation.
Without any specific knowledge or training required, cybercriminals just need to enter prompts in ChatGPT to generate malicious content that can be used to exploit individuals.