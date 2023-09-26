ChatGPT Voice Chat: How to enable
Published Sep 26, 2023
The revolutionary ChatGPT is soon going to get an upgrade. Know all about the new features.
OpenAI has introduced new voice and image capabilities for its ChatGPT AI chatbot.
Users can now engage in real-time voice conversations with ChatGPT on mobile devices.
How to enable ChatGPT Voice Chat: To enable voice chat, users should go to the ChatGPT app's 'Settings' and find the option under 'New Features.'
Thereafter, you have to opt in to Voice conversations and tap on headphone button and pick the option you like.
Notably ChatGPT Voice Chats has 5 different voices
Voice chat relies on OpenAI's Whisper speech recognition system to convert spoken words into text.
The voice chat feature can mimic realistic synthetic voices but is limited to voice actors who have directly worked with OpenAI.
Another added feature allows users to show images to ChatGPT for assistance, such as troubleshooting or data analysis.
Users can upload photos or use the drawing tool to focus on specific parts of the image within the mobile app.
These enhancements leverage GPT 3.5 and GPT 4, providing image recognition across various types of visual content.
These features will be available to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users in the next 14 days.
ChatGPT Plus subscription costs approximately Rs.1600 per month in India.
