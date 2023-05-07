Check CBSE Class 10, Class 12 result online at cbseresults.nic.in this way

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 07, 2023
Photo Credit: Unsplash

CBSE class 10 and class 12 result 2023 is expected to be released soon.

Photo Credit: PTI

Though there is no official announcement of the same, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) can release the result after the middle of May.

Read more
Photo Credit: PTI

Notably, the CBSE Board exams 2023 started on February 14 for both class 10 and Class 12.

Photo Credit: PTI

The class 10 board exam ended on March 21 while the class 12 exam concluded on April 5, 2023.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Students of CBSE class 10 and class 12 board exams will be able to check their results on CBSE's official websites, mobile apps and also through SMS.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The official website to check cbse results is results.cbse.nic.in along with cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Check steps here.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Visit any of the official websites of CBSE and click on the result tab.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The link to check the CBSE Result 2023 will be available on the website after the declaration. Click on 'CBSE 10th Result 2023' or 'CBSE 12th Results 2023'.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Once you click on the link, you will be redirected to another page asking your roll number, date of birth, among others.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Submit the credentials and the result will be displayed on your screen. You are also advised to download the CBSE 2023 result for future references.

Read more