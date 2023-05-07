Check CBSE Class 10, Class 12 result online at cbseresults.nic.in this way
CBSE class 10 and class 12 result 2023 is expected to be released soon.
Though there is no official announcement of the same, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) can release the result after the middle of May.
Notably, the CBSE Board exams 2023 started on February 14 for both class 10 and Class 12.
The class 10 board exam ended on March 21 while the class 12 exam concluded on April 5, 2023.
Students of CBSE class 10 and class 12 board exams will be able to check their results on CBSE's official websites, mobile apps and also through SMS.
The official website to check cbse results is results.cbse.nic.in along with cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Check steps here.
Visit any of the official websites of CBSE and click on the result tab.
The link to check the CBSE Result 2023 will be available on the website after the declaration. Click on 'CBSE 10th Result 2023' or 'CBSE 12th Results 2023'.
Once you click on the link, you will be redirected to another page asking your roll number, date of birth, among others.
Submit the credentials and the result will be displayed on your screen. You are also advised to download the CBSE 2023 result for future references.