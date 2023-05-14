Check if your smartphone microphone is tracking you
WhatsApp was accused of using a smartphone's microphone to track a user. It caused billionaire Elon Musk to say the app could not be trusted.
A viral tweet by a Twitter engineer claimed that WhatsApp listens through a smartphone's microphone even when the app is not in use. WhatsApp denied these allegations, saying the phone was to blame.
So, what can you do to stop anyone from gaining control of your phone and use its microphone without your knowledge?
Here are tips to check if a specific app has access to the microphone and if it is currently using them in the background.
For iPhone users:
1. Launch the Settings app on your iPhone.
2. Scroll down and tap on Privacy.
3. Select Microphone to view the apps with access to this features.
4. To revoke access, simply toggle the switch to the left for any app you wish to disable.
For Android users:
1. Open the Settings app on your Android device.
2. Scroll down to Apps & Notifications.
3. Locate and tap on the app you want to check.
4. Tap Permissions to view the granted permissions.
5. Look for Microphone in the permissions list to identify which apps have access.
To check if an app is currently using your microphone on Android:
1. Swipe down from the top of your screen to access the notification panel.
2. Check for microphone icons in the status bar.
3. Tap the respective icon to determine which app is using your microphone.