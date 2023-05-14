Check if your smartphone microphone is tracking you

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published May 14, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels

WhatsApp was accused of using a smartphone's microphone to track a user. It caused billionaire Elon Musk to say the app could not be trusted.

Photo Credit: Pexels

A viral tweet by a Twitter engineer claimed that WhatsApp listens through a smartphone's microphone even when the app is not in use. WhatsApp denied these allegations, saying the phone was to blame.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

So, what can you do to stop anyone from gaining control of your phone and use its microphone without your knowledge? Here are tips to check if a specific app has access to the microphone and if it is currently using them in the background.

Photo Credit: Pexels

For iPhone users:

Photo Credit: Pexels

1. Launch the Settings app on your iPhone.

Photo Credit: Pexels

2. Scroll down and tap on Privacy.

Photo Credit: Pexels

3. Select Microphone to view the apps with access to this features.

Photo Credit: Pexels

4. To revoke access, simply toggle the switch to the left for any app you wish to disable.

Photo Credit: Pexels

For Android users: 1. Open the Settings app on your Android device.

Photo Credit: Pexels

2. Scroll down to Apps & Notifications.

Photo Credit: Pexels

3. Locate and tap on the app you want to check.

Photo Credit: Pexels

4. Tap Permissions to view the granted permissions.

Photo Credit: Pexels

5. Look for Microphone in the permissions list to identify which apps have access.

To check if an app is currently using your microphone on Android: 1. Swipe down from the top of your screen to access the notification panel.

Photo Credit: Pexels

2. Check for microphone icons in the status bar.

Photo Credit: Pexels

3. Tap the respective icon to determine which app is using your microphone.

Click here