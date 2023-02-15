Check out Perseverance Rover's collection of Mars samples
NASA has revealed Perseverance Rover's collection of Mars samples. (NASA)
The rover snapped a portrait of the sample depot it has assembled with 10 backup sample tubes that could be returned to Earth by a future mission. (NASA)
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover provided a panorama of its recently completed sample depot which is a big milestone for the mission and humanity’s first collection of samples on another planet. (NASA)
The panorama, stitched together from 368 images that were sent to Earth, captures more than a month of careful placement and mapping of 10 titanium tubes. (NASA)
In the collected samples the Eight of those tubes are filled with rock and regolith (broken rock and dust), while one is an atmospheric sample and one is a “witness” tube. (NASA)
The Spacecraft clicked the picture of the depot using the Mastcam-Z camera on the top of its mast, or “head,” on January 31, 2023.(NASA)
The color has been adjusted to show the Martian surface approximately as it would look to the human eye. (NASA)
The depot represents a backup collection of samples that could be recovered in the future by the Mars Sample Return campaign, it is a joint effort between NASA and ESA that aims to bring Mars samples to Earth for detail research. (NASA)
On December 21,2022 the rover began building the depot, precisely spacing the tubes in case they need to be retrieved at a future date.(NASA)
Click here
The primary tubes reside in the belly of Perseverance, which would pass them, along with future samples taken during the mission to a Sample Retrieval Lander as part of the mission.(NASA)