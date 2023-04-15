Check out the iOS 16.5 Beta 2 update for iPhone users
Want to enhance your experience with the iPhone? If yes, read here to know about iOS 16.5 Beta 2 update.
Few days ago, Apple rolled out iOS 16.5 Beta 1 which brought out several new features along with important bug fixes and now the company has released iOS 16.5 Beta 2 updates for registered Apple Beta developers.
In the updates of iOS 16.5 Beta iPhone users will get enhancement of the features as well, here is the list of a few of them.
The very first one in list is Screen recording by Siri, As per 9to5Mac, the iOS 16.5 beta allows Siri to start the screen recording without any complex process.
For starting screen recording by Siri all you need to say is "Hey Siri, start screen recording", and it will start capturing what's on your screen.
Next one in the list is My Sports tab in Apple News, with this you could easily track the sports news.
Apple users can locate the new My Sports tab at the bottom of the screen and get the news of their preferred sports team.
Another one in the list is Sports multi-view on Apple TV, it offers you vast content on multiple sports you're interested in.
It facilitates apple users with streaming facility of up to four different sports simultaneously.
These are the listed benefits of features you get with the release of iOS 16.5 Beta 2 update by Apple.