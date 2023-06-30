Check out these free Computer Science courses at Harvard for high-paying jobs
Photo Credit: Pexels
If your dream is to study computer science course at Harvard University, but can't afford the high fees, then know that you do have a chance to enroll yourself there. Yes, there are free courses available.
Photo Credit: Pexels
These free Harvard University courses are very much available and they will help a lot in getting high-paying jobs.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Introduction to Computer Science (CS50): It is a course led by David J. Malan, which offers algorithmic thinking and problem-solving skills across topics like abstraction, algorithms, data structures, security, and web development.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The 11-week-long course audit is free, however, to add a verified certificate, you may need to pay $189.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Web Programming with Python and JavaScript: It offers a diverse knowledge of database design, scalability, security, and user experience. It is a 12-week-long course for free.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
CS50's AP Computer Science Principles: available on platform edX, it needs 5 - 14 hours per week. However, it must be noted that this course is only for students in high school.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
It must be noted that all of these courses are free to enroll online. However, to add a verified certificate, you may need to pay fees.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
While these courses may be free and Harvard is one of the best universities in the world, it will require hard work to complete.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Check More
However, once completed, the Harvard stamp on your CV will always command attention and you will get greater opportunities of landing a great, high-paying job.