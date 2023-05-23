Check out this amazing iPhone 12 deal on Amazon! Find out the price you have to pay
Photo Credit: Unsplash
iPhone 12 price has dropped in a major way courtesy of the Amazon discount, exchange offer, and bank benefits.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Buy here
iPhone 12 is a premium phone, but you can now buy it for much less than its full price.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The iPhone 12 offers a blend of great performance, excellent cameras, and various other nifty features. Also, it will get the latest Apple iOS 17 features after it is launched soon.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
iPhone 12 price has been reduced by a massive amount to as low as Rs. 28499, but for that, you will have to opt for some offers.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Product Page
iPhone 12 64GB is originally priced at Rs. 59900. Amazon has initially cut the price to Rs. 53999, giving you a Rs. 5901 discount.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Then there are the iPhone 12 exchange offer and bank benefits.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
In the iPhone 12 exchange offer, you can get up to Rs. 25500 off if you trade in your old smartphone. The maximum exchange discount will bring down the price of the iPhone 12 to just Rs. 28499!
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Check More
The exchange value of your old phone depends upon the model and condition and it is entirely possible that you will not get the full value because of the condition, age, brand of your phone.
In iPhone 12 Bank offers, you can get a flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card transactions.