Children struggling at school? These 5 apps will help them succeed!
is your child struggling at school and you don't know how to help them? Well, there are different apps designed for different problems. These 5 apps can help your child improve and succeed at school.
SPLINGO: it is a fun and interactive app designed to engage and educate young children.
This app is specifically tailored to enhance speech and language skills, empowering kids to explore the wonders of the world while honing their linguistic abilities.
Speech Blubs: Language Therapy is an innovative educational app designed for children, utilizing the power of video modeling to inspire kids to learn new words and enhance their language and communication skills.
With its captivating short videos, delightful photo filters, and animated content, the app is a must-have resource for any child seeking to improve their speech abilities.
Reading, writing, and speech development app : It is a perfect solution for home and school education, designed to cater to early learners aged 3 years and above.
Through interactive and engaging activities, the platform effectively develops reading and writing skills, fosters a better understanding of speech, and enriches vocabulary.
Montessori Numbers: It is designed specifically for young learners who may struggle with grasping numbers, place values, quantities, and other essential mathematical concepts.
This unique educational resource offers a hands-on experience, allowing children to physically interact with buttons and manipulate objects on the screen to count numbers, move blocks, and perform other simple tasks.
Special Words: This app seeks to address deficiencies in expressive and receptive language in addition to attention, fine motor and hand-eye coordination skills.
It offers to teach word recognition, spoken language, attention and listening skills, in addition to hand-eye co-ordination