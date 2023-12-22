Christmas gift idea: Apple iPhone 13 price drop announced! Get exciting 28% discount on Amazon 

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 22, 2023
Photo Credit: Apple

 Have you bought yourself a Christmas gift for your loved one yet? If not, this is your chance. A huge iPhone 13 price drop is now available on Amazon and makes for a great Christmas gift idea.

Amazon is offering a substantial 28 percent discount on the iPhone 13. 128GB variant

The Maximum Retail price of the iPhone 13 on Amazon is Rs. 69900, but you can get it for just  Rs. 50499.

To make this Christmas gift idea even more exciting, apart from the initial discount,  Amazon is also offering exciting exchange offers on iPhone 13.

With the  exchange offer, you can save up to Rs. 32050, if you trade in your old device.

 Before applying for the exchange offer, please keep in mind that it depends on the condition of the old smartphone.

To check if the exchange offer is available in your area or not, you have to Enter the PIN code of your area

 The iPhone 13 boasts a 15 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display for an impressive visual experience.

iPhone 13 offers an advanced dual-camera system with a 12MP Wide and ultra-wide setup, offering various photography modes like Photographic Styles and Smart HDR 4.

The Night mode in iPhone 13 enhances low-light photography capabilities for stunning photos in challenging environments.

The iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, ensuring high-speed and efficient performance.

