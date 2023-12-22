Christmas gift idea: Apple iPhone 13 price drop announced! Get exciting 28% discount on Amazon
Photo Credit: Apple
Have you bought yourself a Christmas gift for your loved one yet? If not, this is your chance. A huge iPhone 13 price drop is now available on Amazon and makes for a great Christmas gift idea.
Photo Credit: Apple
Amazon is offering a substantial 28 percent discount on the iPhone 13. 128GB variant
Photo Credit: Apple
The Maximum Retail price of the iPhone 13 on Amazon is Rs. 69900, but you can get it for just Rs. 50499.
Photo Credit: Apple
To make this Christmas gift idea even more exciting, apart from the initial discount, Amazon is also offering exciting exchange offers on iPhone 13.
Photo Credit: Apple
With the exchange offer, you can save up to Rs. 32050, if you trade in your old device.
Photo Credit: Apple
Before applying for the exchange offer, please keep in mind that it depends on the condition of the old smartphone.
Photo Credit: Apple
To check if the exchange offer is available in your area or not, you have to Enter the PIN code of your area
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 13 boasts a 15 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display for an impressive visual experience.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 13 offers an advanced dual-camera system with a 12MP Wide and ultra-wide setup, offering various photography modes like Photographic Styles and Smart HDR 4.
Photo Credit: Apple
The Night mode in iPhone 13 enhances low-light photography capabilities for stunning photos in challenging environments.
Photo Credit: Apple
Click here
The iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, ensuring high-speed and efficient performance.