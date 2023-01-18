More than 15,000 early adopters of AR, VR and digital assistants in 30 cities globally were asked to evaluate 120 digital service ideas across 15 areas ranging from climate related adaptation efforts in everyday life to ways to handle dire weather events. From the resulting data, Ericsson created 10 trend areas to group consumers’ answers. (Ericsson)
2. Unbroken Connections: Reliable and resilient internet connection will become more important if and as extreme weather events increase. Some 80 percent of urban early adopters believe there will be smart signal locators that show optimal coverage areas during natural disasters in the 2030s. (Ericsson)
6. Smart Water: As freshwater may become scarcer in the 2030s, consumers anticipate smarter water services to conserve and reuse water. Almost half of urban early adopters say their household will use smart water catchers on roofs, balconies and windows that intelligently open when it is raining to catch and clean rainwater.
8. Less is more digital: Digital product replacements may become status markers as physical overconsumption could get both expensive and socially criticized. Dematerialization of consumption habits could accelerate as one-third of urban early adopters believe they will personally use shopping apps that suggest digital alternatives to physical products.
9. Natureverse: Experiencing nature in urban areas without traveling could be standard in the 2030s, in the face of continued climate change and potential travel limitations. Four-in-ten urban early adopters want to personally use a virtual travel service that lets them experience nature reserves and mountain trails in real time as if they were there.